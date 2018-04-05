Anne Hathaway gives future body-shamers a heads-up: She’s gaining weight for a movie role

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Anne Hathaway has a message for future body-shamers: She’s gaining weight for a role and she doesn’t need your negative comments.

The actress gave an explanation for her changing appearance in an Instagram post Thursday, showing a time-lapse video of herself lifting weights at the gym.

“I am gaining weight for a movie role and it is going well,” she wrote. “To all the people who are going to fat shame me in the upcoming months, it’s not me, it’s you. Peace xx.”

She added, “PS — I wanted to set this to Queen’s ‘Fat Bottomed Girls‘ but copyright said [no]. Continued peace xx.”

No word yet on which movie the weight gain is for.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken a stand against people who judge her appearance. In 2016, a then-pregnant Hathaway posted a bikini pic of herself.

She wrote, “So, posting a bikini pic is a little out of character for me, but just now while I was at the beach I noticed I was being photographed. I figure if this kind of photo is going to be out in the world it should at least be an image that makes me happy (and be one that was taken with my consent. And with a filter :).”

