Anne Hathaway reveals she was the “9th choice” for 'Devil Wears Prada'

Anita Bugge/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — Anne Hathaway’s career hit new heights after starring alongside Meryl Streep in the 2006 hit movie Devil Wears Prada. However, the 38-year-old actress revealed that she wasn’t the first or second choice to play Andy Sachs… in fact, she barely made the top ten.

Appearing on the newest episode of RuPaul‘s Drag Race, she was asked by contestant Rosé about what movie roles she had to “fight tooth and nail for” — to which Hathaway grinned, “How much time do you have?”

The Academy Award-winner then unloaded some shocking information on the contestants, first baiting them in with, “I will give you some tea.”

As the contestants leaned in curiously, with one queen anxiously drumming her fingers together, Hathaway spilled, “I was the ninth choice for Devil Wears Prada.”

Of course, the contestants reacted in complete shock, with Rosé balling her fists and shouting “No way!”

However, there was a meaningful message behind Hathaway’s revelation, as the Witches actress encouraged while pumping her fists, “But I got it. Hang in there. Never give up!”

While the actress didn’t mention who else was vying for the role of Andy Sachs, it was previously revealed that the studio originally wanted Rachel McAdams in the starring role — of which she rejected.

While Hathaway didn’t score any nods for the movie, Streep — who played the icy Miranda Priestly — walked home with several awards, including a Golden Globe for Best Actress. Streep was also nominated for an Academy Award.

Devil Wears Prada, which also starred Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, went onto become a box office smash, raking in an impressive $327.9 million during its theatrical run — becoming one of the highest grossing films of 2006.