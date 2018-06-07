Anne Hathaway tells Ellen she “freaked out” when Rihanna complimented her butt

Warner Bros. Pictures/Village Roadshow Pictures

(LOS ANGELES) — If you’re a woman who’s feeling insecure because you think you look fat, there’s one surefire way to feel better about yourself: Get Rihanna to compliment your booty.

At least, that’s what happened to Oscar winner Anne Hathaway, who co-stars with Rihanna in the new movie Ocean’s 8. They’re just two of the many female A-list stars in the caper film, which also features Cate Blanchett, Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling and Helena Bonham Carter.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Hathaway related an anecdote meant to show how the entire cast loved and supported one another.

According to Hathaway, she was self-conscious because Ocean’s 8 was the first movie she’d made after having her son, and the baby weight was slow to come off.

“I walked on the set, and my weight’s a little up, and I’m just aware of it and I walk on the set and I’m in my jeans, and I’ve done my best and I’m gonna love myself no matter what,” Hathaway told Ellen.

“And Sandy Bullock just looks up and goes, ‘Lookin’ good, mama!’…that made me feel amazing! And then Cate Blanchett’s like, ‘Nice jeans, Hathaway!’…and then Rihanna looks up and goes, ‘Damn, girl! You got an a**!’”

Anne was bowled over by the compliment, telling Ellen, “I, of course, was freaked out and loved it so much and I was like, ‘Really?’ And she goes, “You got an a** like me!”

As the audience laughed, Anne added, “And I can honestly say I’ve never had that experience on a film set before!”

Ocean’s 8 is in theaters Friday.