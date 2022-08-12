Anne Heche declared brain-dead following fiery wreck

Anne Heche has been declared brain-dead following a fiery car crash into a Los Angeles home on Friday, August 5.

In a statement to KABC, a rep for the actress said Friday, “She was declared brain-dead [Thursday] night, but has been kept on life support for organ donation. Her heart is still beating.”

Anne’s family released a statement Friday that stated, “We have lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend.”

It continued, “Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche’s eldest son, 20-year-old Homer Laffoon, released a statement of his own, noting, “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness.”

He added, “Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom. Over those six days, thousands of friends, family, and fans made their hearts known to me. I am grateful for their love, as I am for the support of my Dad, Coley [Laffoon], and my stepmom Alexi [Laffoon] who continue to be my rock during this time.”

He closed with, “Rest In Peace Mom, I love you.”

On Thursday, it was revealed Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury — that is, an injury caused by lack of oxygen to the brain — and that she was not expected to survive.

Heche was initially said to be in stable condition after the crash, but the following Monday it was announced she was more seriously injured than previously thought.

In the meantime, the Los Angeles Police Department has announced it has closed its DUI investigation into the actress, who reportedly drove away from several fender benders in her blue Mini Cooper before the car was seen speeding down a Mar Vista street and into a home, where the car burst into flames and set the structure ablaze.

A GoFundMe for the destroyed home’s tenant, Lynee Mishele, has surpassed $150,000.

