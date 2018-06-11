Anthony Anderson and Dave East team up for Chicago hip hop Netflix film

ABC/Paula Lobo(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Anderson and rapper Dave East have been tapped to star in the upcoming Netflix film, Beats.

Anderson and East join Uzo Aduba, Paul Walter Hauser, rapper Dreezy, and 17-year-old newcomer Khalil Everage in the cast.

Directed by Chris Robinson, the coming-of-age drama, set in Chicago’s South Side, follows a young music prodigy, played by Everage, with borderline agoraphobia. He meets up with a disgraced music manager, played by Anderson, and they help to”free each other from the demons of their past.”

The film is described as “the ultimate ode to Chicago and its hip hop scene,” and will also feature new and established hip hop from the city, including original music from Chi-town rapper Young Chop.

Beats is set for a 2019 release.