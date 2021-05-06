Anthony Anderson, Marlon Wayans and more accept Will Smith’s workout challenge

ABC/Eric McCandless)

Days after Will Smith vowed to get in the “best shape of my life,” Anthony Anderson and other entertainers are also looking to lose their quarantine weight.

On Wednesday, Anderson shared photos of his dad bod to officially accept Smith’s #bigwilliechallenge.

“So this is what we doing?” Anderson wrote in the caption. “12 weeks! No trainers! All on our own?! Challenge accepted! Let’s go!”

The black-ish star also shared photos of Marlon Wayans, comedian Chris Spencer and actor Flex Alexander, who all accepted the challenge.

“It’s on and I accept the #bigwilliechallenge,” Alexander wrote on his Instagram, sharing photos of his dad bod. “No Trainers, no cheating! Create your own workout plan program and meals. Let’s goooo!”

Marlon Wayans went even further declaring he only needs a few months to get himself in tip top shape. “By July 23, 2021, it’s gonna be sick #dadbodychallenge,” Wayans wrote on Instagram.

