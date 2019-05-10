Anthony Anderson, Sean Hayes, Jackée Harry and more join the cast of Kimmel's 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience' throwback special

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Jimmy Kimmel’s upcoming live homage to two classic TV shows — All in the Family and The Jeffersons — has added even more stars to its lineup.

As previously reported, the special is called Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s “All in the Family” and “The Jeffersons.” One classic episode each of the groundbreaking series will be recreated and performed in front of a live audience.

black-ish Emmy nominee Anthony Anderson has come aboard as Uncle Henry, while Carmichael Show veteran Amber Stevens West is set to play Jenny Willis Jefferson, with Jovan Adepo playing her brother Lionel Jefferson. 227 comic icon Jackée Harry will play Diane Stockwell.

Mindy Project alumnus Ike Barinholtz will take Rob Reiner’s old role of Mike “Meathead” Stivik, as the foil to Woody Harrelson’s Archie Bunker; Marisa Tomei will be playing Archie’s wife Edith; Ellie Kemper will Archie and Edith’s daughter, Gloria Bunker-Stivik, who’s married to Mike.

Will & Grace‘s Sean Hayes will play Mr. Lorenzo, the Bunkers’ neighbor, according to the new release.

The special airs Wednesday, May 22nd starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

It was previously announced that Oscar winner Jamie Foxx would be playing George Jefferson, opposite Emmy winner Wanda Sykes as his wife Louise “Weezie” Jefferson. Will Ferrell is playing the Jefferson’s square neighbor Tom Willis, with Justina Machado playing the Jeffersons’ sassy maid Florence.