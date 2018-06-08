Anthony Bourdain — chef, author and documentarian — dead at age 61

CNN(FRANCE) — Anthony Bourdain — chef, author and four-time Emmy-winning host of CNN’s Parts Unknown — has died at age 61.

CNN reports Bourdain was found dead in his hotel room in France Friday morning of apparent suicide.

In a statement, CNN said “It is with extraordinary sadness we confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain. His love of adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

(Story developing…)