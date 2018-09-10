Anthony Bourdain wins posthumous writing award, John Legend earns EGOT, and black actors make history at Creative Arts Emmys

CNN(LOS ANGELES) — Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Game of Thrones, and Saturday Night Live earned top honors this weekend at the two-night Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

CNN’s travel show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, took home five awards, including best informational series, best short-form non-fiction, and best writing. The show’s host, Bourdain, committed suicide earlier this year while filming the latest season.

While accepting the award for best writing, executive producer Lydia Tengalia broke down on stage. “He’s off on a journey to parts unknown,” she said. “We wish we could be there to shoot that journey with him. I think he would have written the hell out of that episode.”

John Legend was another big winner this weekend because he’s achieved EGOT status with his award for outstanding variety special for Jesus Christ Superstar Live, which he produced. That means the entertainer has now won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony, joining only 14 other people who have won all four major awards in competition.

Also notable: this was the first time in Emmy history that all four guest-actor winners were African American performers. Tiffany Haddish won best guest actress in a a comedy for Saturday Night Live, Samira Wiley won best guest actress in a drama for The Handmaid’s Tale, Katt Williams won best guest actor in a comedy for Atlanta, and Ron Cephas Jones won best guest actor in a drama for This Is Us.

Saturday Night Live racked up seven trophies over the weekend, along with the other big winner, Game of Thrones, who also took home seven. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story also came out on top with four wins.

Netflix’s Queer Eye won three awards, including best structured reality program. Wild Wild Country took home best documentary series, while Dave Chappelle won for best variety special.

The beloved, bonkers animated show Rick and Morty scored its first-ever Emmy win Saturday night. The series from Jason Roiland and Dan Harmon, about a sociopath scientist and the awkward grandson he drags along on inter-dimensional adventures, earned the Outstanding Animated Series trophy.

Network wise, HBO is in the lead with 17 trophies, with Netflix trailing with 16 wins.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.