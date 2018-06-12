Anthony Bourdain's ex-wife says daughter “strong and brave” following father's death

CNN(NEW YORK) — The world is still grieving the loss of star chef, author and travel host Anthony Bourdain since he took his own life late last week.

Bourdain had a daughter, 11-year-old Ariane, from his relationship with ex-wife Ottavia Busia. Even after the couple split, the family remained exceptionally close, with Bourdain often posting pictures of him with Ottavia and Ariane, though he often hid his daughter’s face in an effort to protect her from the spotlight.

In a photo that recalls Bourdain’s protectiveness of the girl’s privacy, Busia posted one of Ariane with her face turned to the side, performing at the DROM music space in New York City over the weekend.

“Our little girl had her concert today,” Busia writes on Instagram, addressing Bourdain. “She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her. I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”

Ariane has been performing live in front of crowds since last year, the post reveals.

Back in 2015, the doting dad told Mom.me, “My soul [sic] duty as a parent and as a father, particularly raising a little girl who is going to grow up to be a young woman, is that she will never look to men for affirmation, or anyone else for affirmation or self-worth or be physically intimidated by anyone.”

Bourdain, the host of CNN’s Parts Unknown, was found dead on Friday morning in his room at a luxury hotel in the tiny village of Kaysersberg in the Alsace region of northeast France.

The Instagram post is the first time his ex, whom he divorced in 2016, has spoken out. Boudain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, said in a Twitter post Friday that she was “beyond devastated” by his death.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.