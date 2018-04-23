Anthony Mackie addresses speculation that an Avenger will die in “Infinity War” and jokes about his possible unemployment

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — It could possibly be the end of the road for Avengers star Anthony Mackie, who is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson/Falcon on Avengers: Infinty War on Friday. While it’s not confirmed which — or if any — Avenger will actually die in the epic battle with the film’s villain Thanos — there is some speculation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe may lose at least one of its good guys.

Although the notion is sobering to Mackie, he tells ABC Radio he’s taking it in stride.

“It could potentially mean I’m unemployed,” he laughs.

“The big thing for me is not so much if I live or die through the battle — or literally if any lives or die through the battle — it’s just that the story is told.”

As the film’s release approaches, Mackie, like other MCU stars, remain tight-lipped about how the upcoming Avengers films — Infinity War and the forthcoming as-yet-untitled 2019 Avengers film — will ultimately affect the franchise. According to Mackie, there’s really one thing that is for certain within the MCU — it’s “out of [the actors’] hands.”

“I feel like, all of our producers have a very clear idea of what they want this movie to be and how they want these characters to continue,” he explains. “So, it’s you know, out of our hands. It’s been a good ride, it’s been fun. I love being an Avenger… but these two movies kind of tell the tale of what the next 10 to 15 years will be.”



Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters April 27. It’s produced by Marvel Studios, which like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.