Anthony Mackie talks bonding on Marvel movie sets and that “'90s Avengers” meme

Avengers: Infinity War marks the fourth time he’s worn the wings, and no, it doesn’t get old, he tells ABC Radio. Much of that has to do with his co-workers.

Dubbed the “class clown” by co-stars like Chris Evans, Mackie doesn’t deny being the life of the party, even when they’re working. “Set for us is really like Cheers,” he tells us. “I mean you show up, everybody has been gone for a year, we come back, we catch up: some people got married, some people have kids, some people got arrested. Like it’s always something new with everybody…The great thing about it is we’re all really good friends.”

The growing ensemble cast of Infinity War led some clever soul to create a viral meme depicting who might have played each Marvel Cinematic Universe character if the movies were shot in the ’90s. For example, according to the meme, Brad Pitt would have been Captain America, and Denzel Washington would’ve played Black Panther.

Meanwhile, Thor would be played by Dolph Lundgren, and Gary Oldman could have played his wily adopted brother Loki.

While obviously not official, the meme has many inspired choices, such as Keanu Reeves as Doctor Strange, and Joe Pesci, then at the height of his Goodfellas fame, voicing Rocket Raccoon.

We showed Mackie the meme, and he broke into hysterics when he saw who would have played Falcon. “Eddie Murphy, Hell yeah! I consider myself to be Eddie Murphy every day!”

Avengers: Infinity War opens Friday.

