Anthony Mackie's game to step up as Captain America, or just kick it with his Avengers “boys”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — Anthony Mackie, who reprises his role as Sam “Falcon” Wilson in Avengers: Infinity War, is responding to the possible scenario that he could briefly take on the mantle of Captain America in a future Marvel film, as his character has in the comics.

While Mackie makes clear that “the movies…are usually different than the comic books because it’s a different universe,” he tells ABC Radio he’s not against the idea.

“For me the idea of becoming Cap would be amazing,” Mackie says. “I mean no one would say, ‘No, I’m not doing that. You take the shield.’ That person will be an idiot.”

And while Mackie’s no idiot, the actor also admits he’s content just hanging out with his “boys” and being a supporting player on the Avengers team.



“You know I love going to work every day with Sebastian Stan and Chris Evans and — they’re my boys,” he explains. “So, if I get to be Falcon and Chris stays [Captain America] and Sebastian stays Winter Solider, I’m not mad at that.”

Letitia Wright, who reprises her Black Panther role of Shuri in Avengers: Infinity War, adds she’s also pretty tight with her Black Panther crew.

“I definitely stay close to my brother T’Challa,” she says, referring to Chadwick Boseman’s character, the Black Panther himself. “I stay close to Okoye [Danai Gurira]… She kicks butt, so, I’m gonna stay close to her.”

Of course, there’s always an exception.

“I mingled a bit with Peter Parker off set,” she said referring Tom Holland’s Spider-Man character. “We chopped it up a bit — so that was cool.”



Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters Friday from Marvel Studios, which is owned by Disney, parent company of ABC News.

