Apple TV+'s “Mythic Quest” goes into quarantine for special remote episode

Co-creator, star Rob McElhenney/AppleTV+(LOS ANGELES) — The Apple TV+ workplace comedy series, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, will return on May 22 with a special COVID-19 inspired episode, written, filmed and edited remotely, the cast announced via an in-character teaser released on YouTube.

Shot entirely on iPhones, Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet – Quarantine, finds the team behind the biggest multiplayer video game of all-time tasked with working from home, the tease reveals.

AppleTV+ teases that in the episode, we’ll see Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) and Ian (show co-creator Rob McElhenney) struggling with solitude, as Brad (Danny Pudi) and David (co-creator David Hornsby) get competitive about, of all things, raising money for charity.

Meanwhile, Oscar winner F. Murray Abraham’s senior staff member CW is seen struggling with video conferencing, to the chagrin of Jessie Ennis’ Jo, who’s been tasked with teaching him.

To produce the episode, the cast and crew worked remotely in multiple locations across the country.

