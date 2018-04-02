April Fool: “The Bachelor’s” Arie Luyendyk Jr. faces backlash for pregnancy prank

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — Arie Luyendyk Jr. has already been named the most hated The Bachelor contestant by many, and he’s certainly not doing himself any favors with his latest move.

Luyendyk Jr. is facing backlash after joking on April Fool’s Day Sunday that his fiancée, Lauren Burnham, was pregnant.

“Secrets finally out, we have a bunny in the oven! @laurenburnham91,” he tweeted, along with a photo of what looks like Lauren with a baby bump.

An hour and a half later, Arie followed it up with, “APRIL FOOLS!”

The criticism came fast and furious after that, with many accusing Luyendyk of being insensitive to people struggling with infertility. Some sample reactions:

“With the number of people who struggle to get pregnant/miscarry, you post this s***? You of all people should understand this is a gross joke to make.”

“Come on. Be better than that. It’s not a joke for many struggling families to get pregnant, it’s extremely expensive and it’s heartbreaking. I wish nothing but the best for Arie and Lauren but this is not funny, it’s cruel.”

“This just in: If Arie and Lauren weren’t already the most hated couple in bachelor history, they certainly are now! Come on dude, do you live under a rock?!”

And another threw this barb, “We knew you were lying… just like you lied to Becca about being in love with her.”

Luyendyk, of course, proposed to Becca Kufrin on the season finale of The Bachelor, only to change his mind weeks later and choose Lauren, his runner-up.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.