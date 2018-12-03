'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa says he's “living the dream”

Jasin Boland/™ & © DC Comics(NEW YORK) — Jason Momoa is already making a splash as the star of the forthcoming Aquaman, but the actor is clearly excited about another career achievement that’s just around the corner: hosting Saturday Night Live December 8.

“That’s my ultimate — it’s: marry my wife, have some babies and then SNL,” he told ABC’s Good Morning America Monday. “I’m living the dream.”

The Hawaiian-born actor, who rose to stardom following his role as the warrior chief Khal Drogo in the first season of Game of Thrones, explained that in a movie like Aquaman, where his stunts do most of the talking, it was crucial to have the right men for the job.

“I have never done this many stunts in my life, and I found two beautiful stuntmen down in Australia that traveled around and they helped me,” Momoa said. “It’s just hard to find someone that cares to move like you or the character that you are portraying — cause I don’t normally say a lot of things, so I have to speak with my actions.”

And after seeing his wax figure at Madame Tussauds, Momoa said despite one feature that appeared off, it was just as impressive as to find stuntmen “with the same forehead as I.”

“I would maybe make my forehead less like a caveman. Just push it in a little bit,” he joked of the lifelike statue.

Aquaman is in theaters December 21.

