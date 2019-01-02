'Aquaman' tops New Year's Eve box office with $10 million, now at $200 million domestically

Jasin Boland/™ & © DC Comics(LOS ANGELES) — Aquaman is king of the seven seas and the box office as well, grabbing $10 million on Monday to bring its domestic total over the long New Year’s weekend to an estimated $51.6 million.

The sixth installment in the DC Extended Universe, starring Jason Momoa in the title role, has earned just shy of $200 million in just ten days of release, and now joins A Star Is Born as Warner Brothers’ highest-grossing domestic release of the year.

Overseas, Aquaman has now earned a whopping $560 million, bringing its worldwide tally to around $748.7 million. It now ranks as the third highest-earning DC movie worldwide, surpassing Justice League, Man of Steel and Suicide Squad, and putting it just $72 million shy of Wonder Woman‘s haul of $821 million. Domestically, Aquaman has about $212 million more to go before it matches Wonder Woman‘s total gross.

