‘Archer’ renewed for season 13

With the 12 season of the spy spoof currently underway on FXX, the network has announced that it is renewing its animated hit Archer for a 13th season.

Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX said in a release that the eight-episode new season will be available in 2022 and, like the current season, will premiere on FXX and be available to stream the next day on FX on Hulu.

“Archer remains one of FX’s signature series and we are happy to extend its legacy with another globetrotting season,” the executive said.

“Like Sterling Archer himself, [creator] Adam Reed and [producers] Matt Thompson, Casey Willis and the entire team…are endlessly creative and always find a way to surpass themselves,” Grad said, adding, “Our thanks to them and the incredible voice cast who keep this fan favorite spy comedy as fresh and exciting as ever.”

One of the members of that voice cast, Lucky Yates, who plays the mad scientist Dr. Algernop Krieger, credits Reed with the show’s surprising longevity. “I owe that all to Adam Reed,” he tells ABC Audio.

“I mean, like he comes out fully formed with ideas, he really does, like before he puts it down in the paper, that guy has got it all figured out.”

Yates adds, “It’s really amazing. And he will follow different paths along the road if those paths present himself, and he thinks it’s a fun way to go. But it really is all Adam.”

