Are “SNL” star Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande an item?

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — It looks like Ariana Grande has moved on after ending her two-year relationship with rapper Mac Miller earlier this month — and is “casually dating” Saturday Night Live castmember Pete Davidson, a source tells Us Weekly.

The insider seems to confirm a story first reported by Bossip on Friday, telling Us that Ariana was spotted at the SNL after-party a week ago “hanging out with Pete and his mom.”

“Ariana is very happy,” the source continued.

Grande, 24, shared the news of her breakup with Miller — who was born Malcom McCormick — on her Instagram Story earlier this month, according to the entertainment magazine, writing, “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

She added, “Unconditional love is not selfish. It is wanting the best for that person even if at the moment, it’s not you,” she added.

Meanwhile, Davidson, also 24, recently ended his two-year relationship with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie.

