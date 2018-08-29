Ariana Grande's fiancé Pete Davidson: “I'm still convinced she's blind”

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson still can’t believe that he’s engaged to one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

Speaking to Variety, the comedian, who got engaged to Ariana Grande in June after a few weeks of dating says, “I’m still convinced she’s blind or hit her head really hard. Something is going to happen, and she’s going to be like, ‘What the f*** is this thing doing around?’ For right now, it’s rocking.”

He also says he proposed to her in bed, after they’d watched a movie. “I was like, ‘Will you marry me?’ It was really dope,” he says.

Pete can’t stop gushing over Ariana, saying, “I never thought I’d meet anyone like her. I can’t even put into words how great of a person she is. I could cry. She’s the f****** coolest, hottest, nicest person I’ve ever met….I feel like I’m living in a fantasyland.”

Ariana’s pal and duet partner Nicki Minaj approves of the relationship, too. As captured by Nicki Minaj News, the rapper commented on Ariana’s Instagram pic of Pete by writing, “”Omg @ the most perfect man on the planet. Wtf does he have a brother btch??”

Ariana responded by writing, “no but I’m the luckiest b**** in the galexy [sic] I’ll tell you dat.”