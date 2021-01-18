Armie Hammer apologizes to Miss Cayman organization in latest online controversy

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE, CONTENT) Embattled actor Armie Hammer has found himself in another online controversy, after he allegedly posted a provocative video of a scantily clad woman, captioning it “Miss Cayman.”

The actual pageant organization of the same name was quick to cry foul, and the actor apologized in a statement to the Cayman Compass newspaper.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” the actor said, adding, “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”

The organization claimed, “The Committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant.”

To the newspaper, Miss Cayman Chairperson Derri Dacres-Lee insisted, “a primary objective of Miss Cayman is to be a role model for young Caymanian women, and the way the woman was portrayed in the video contradicts those values.”

Last week, the Lone Ranger star defended himself when an Instagram user claimed that the 34-year-old actor messaged her about his sordid fantasies, which included his desire to drink her blood. Those allegations have not been confirmed, but the resulting firestorm led Hammer to drop out of the Jennifer Lopez film Shotgun Wedding.

In a statement to Entertainment Tonight, Hammer called the allegations “bulls*** claims” and added, “but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for four months to shoot a film…”

However, skeptics brought up Hammer’s 2013 interview with Playboy, in which he identified himself as a “dominant lover” and enjoyed “grabbing women by the neck and hair” in the heat of the moment.

