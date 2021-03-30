Armie Hammer dropped from ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ movie amid abuse allegations

/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Embattled actor Armie Hammer has been removed from the upcoming Cold War thriller Billion Dollar Spy. The news comes after several women accused Hammer of sexual assault and other disturbing acts.

Variety reports that the Amma Asante-helmed movie, also starring Mads Mikkelsen, was the final movie to sever ties with Hammer, 34.

Hammer’s career came to a halt after two women, including ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze, came forward in January with serious accusations against him. After leaking unverified DMs allegedly from her ex, Lorenze claimed the actor harbored fantasies involving cannibalism. In addition, the 22-year-old claimed Hammer was “obsessed” with the idea of “taking a piece of me…and consuming it.”

Following her claims, a 24-year-old woman named Effie claimed The Lone Ranger star “violently” raped her for several hours on April 24, 2017 and believed he was going to kill her.

An attorney for the actor countered with lewd texts from the alleged victim, in which Hammer appears to spurn her advances. The attorney added, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [the accuser] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual…and mutually participatory.

Hammer denied the accusations from both women and opted to step down from two projects: Shotgun Wedding, starring Jennifer Lopez, and an upcoming series titled The Offer, which about how The Godfather was made.

Billion Dollar Spy was the last project on Hammer’s plate — all remaining project he’s attached to have already wrapped production.

In addition, the Call Me By Your Name actor was dropped by talent label WME

Representatives for the actor and movie studio Walden Media have not responded to requests for comment.

