Armie Hammer explains why he took a construction job during quarantine

Mike Coppola/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Armie Hammer was so bored during quarantine that he took a job working construction.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the actor said he found himself low on options as Hollywood shut down due to the pandemic. Then, his buddy bought an old motel near Joshua Tree National Park and asked him to come work on it.

“It was this kind of abandoned, run-down motel, and I came back from the Cayman Islands where I was during quarantine and I was like, ‘Dude, I have nothing to do,’” Hammer recalls. “He was like, ‘Do you wanna come live with me in this abandoned motel and do construction with me?'”

While Kimmel couldn’t believe a movie star like Hammer would actually say yes to something like that, Hammer says he was all for it.

“Do you think I had anything else better going on?” he said. “I was literally sitting at home picking boogers and seeing how far I could flick them. I was really out of options.”

Hammer first revealed he was working construction back in August, following his split from wife Elizabeth Chambers in early July.

Hammer’s new Netflix film, Rebecca, comes out October 21.

