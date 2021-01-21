Armie Hammer questioned by police over “Miss Cayman” video

Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Image(LOS ANGELES) — Armie Hammer’s most recent online scandal has drawn the interest of the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The Lone Ranger star spoke to police on Friday over a provocative video of a scantily clad woman, captioned “Miss Cayman,” the New York Post confirmed on Wednesday.

“On January 15, 2021, the RCIPS received an allegation of misuse of ICT in relation to a suggestive video which had been posted on social media,” police told the newspaper in a statement. “Officers investigated the matter and spoke to the suspect, who was warned about his conduct, in accordance with the wishes of the complainant.”

Hammer was not brought into police custody or arrested, and the case is now closed.

The official Miss Cayman organization later distanced itself from the woman in the video, saying it was “disturbed” by the clip.

The 34-year-old actor later apologized in a statement to the Cayman Compass newspaper.

“I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman,” the actor said, adding, “I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.”