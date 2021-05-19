Arnold Schwarzenegger coming to Netflix; Spy series will be his first small-screen project

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Netflix has ordered eight episodes of a spy series starring Arnold Schwarznenegger — the one-time box office titan’s first TV series.

The show is untitled, but according to the streamer, he will play a CIA agent who comes to learn his daughter is also a spy, and when he does, the pair come to realize, “their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all.”

The announcement continues, “Forced to team up as partners, our series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, fantastic action and humor.”

Monica Barbaro, who will be seen in November in Top Gun: Maverick, will play Arnold’s daughter in the series, each episode of which will run an hour long.

Skydance, which backed the last two Terminator films, is co-producing.

Schwarzenegger commented, “Fans from all over the world have been asking me for a wild ride like this for years, and now they’re finally going to get it because of our great partners at Skydance [Productions] and Netflix. I am beyond pumped to start work on the show…”

