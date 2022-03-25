Around the World Is Not Enough: Amazon, James Bond producers announce 007-themed competition series

© 2020 DANJAQ, LLC AND MGM. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED/Nicola Dove

For 007 fans lamenting Daniel Craig‘s final film as James Bond, here’s a quantum of solace: Applications are being taken to fill his shoes.

Sort of.

Amazon Studios and the spy series’ longtime producers, Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, have teamed up for a reality competition series called 007’s Road to a Million, a Bond-themed take on globe-trotting shows like The Amazing Race, with a top prize of £1 million — around $1.3 million — going to the top wannabe superspies.

“We’re looking for teams of two to take on this exciting mission,” producers tease, “jet setting across the globe, facing challenges and using general knowledge for your chance to win the cash!”

Variety reports the series will visit some of the exotic locations Bond himself visited throughout the franchise, and production will start later this year — so you better get your tux pressed.

