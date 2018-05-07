As “Arrested Development” returns, narrator Ron Howard explains how the show's directors transitioned to “Avengers: Infinity War”

Netflix(NEW YORK) — ABC Radio has confirmed that the long-awaited fifth season of Arrested Development will hit Netflix on Tuesday, May 29.

Series creator Mitch Hurtwitz announced last week that new episodes will be available for your streaming pleasure, “soon. Like real soon,” and he was telling the truth.

Along with the announcement comes a new trailer for the upcoming season, which promises more madcap adventures of the Bluth family.

Ron Howard has been providing the voiceover for the show since it started on Fox in 2003. The series’ original line-up of talent also included a sibling directing team named Joe and Anthony Russo. The brothers made the leap to the big screen with 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier, as well as its successors, Captain America: Civil War in 2016, and current box office champ, Avengers: Infinity War.

ABC Radio asked Oscar-winner Howard if he was surprised how well the Russos made that leap.

“Well, look, I think comedy at its highest level, at its most ambitious level, is such a high-wire act that I think it’s a fantastic training ground for all kinds of storytelling,” Howard says of the Russos’ transition from TV comedy to major motion pictures.

Noting that his own filmography includes both Splash and A Beautiful Mind, Howard adds, “You know, I’ve shifted from being a comedy director into being able to do drama and being able to do fantasy and so forth. It doesn’t surprise me at all that the Russos — who love all kinds of movies — can go out there and do and do great work.”

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.