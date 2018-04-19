As Dancing with the Stars' Tony Dovolani begins Vegas Chippendales stint, he says “DWTS” is “too sexy”

Courtesy Chippendales(LAS VEGAS) — Veteran Dancing with the Stars pro Tony Dovolani will be doing a different kind of dancing starting tonight in Las Vegas, as he joins the cast of Chippendales as the male revue’s guest host. But surprisingly, Dovolani says he won’t let his daughters watch Dancing with the Stars because it’s “too sexy.”

“They lost the one audience that they shouldn’t have lost, which is parents with kids,” says the DWTS vet, who spent 21 seasons on the show. “I’ll still watch it…however, there’s certain things that I will not let my girls watch and that’s one of ’em.”

“They’re 9 and 12…their curiosity’s already through the roof,” he explains. “I don’t wanna explain why certain girls are dressing up [in] next to nothing with guys that are going shirtless.”

So why isn’t Dovolani a hypocrite? He tells ABC Radio, “This is the biggest difference that I can easily justify: In Chippendales, the crowd is coming in knowing what they’re about to watch.” He adds it’s “a flirty show, not a dirty show. So it’s not about baring it all, it’s more about entertaining people.”

As guest host, Tony will be shirtless, but nothing more. He’s also choreographed a few numbers and will interact with the audience.

“[W]hat I was really excited about was the fact that I can take part of my salary and donate it to my [charity] foundation,” he adds. “That just gives me another opportunity to raise good money for good people.”

But what does Tony’s wife think?

He laughs, “[On] Dancing with the Stars, I’ve danced with 21 different girls for 21 seasons! Here, I’m sharing the stage with a whole bunch of hot guys — if they even notice that I’m onstage, I’m happy!”

Dovolani’s Chippendales run ends May 27.

