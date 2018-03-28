As “Empire” returns, Jussie Smollett says the Fox drama is a “hip hop 'Game of Thrones'”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua(NEW YORK) — The 2018 midseason premiere of Empire airs tonight and one of the show’s leading stars, Jussie Smollett, tells ABC Radio that his character Jamal Lyon “just needs a hug.”

“With Jamal, he’s definitely going through it… He needs a vacation. He needs a staycation. He’s just going through it, man!”

Jussie continues, “He accidentally killed Angelo [DuBois]! So that sucks. But, he’s also dealing with the effects of what’s happened to his family.”

Jussie says that what he loves about this season is that “we finally see Lucious and Cookie come together and I think that we’ve been waiting for that for a really long time. For a really long time. And finally we see the family intact as much as they possibly can be intact, and…fighting outside sources versus fighting each other.”

The actor and singer gives more insight into what fans can expect in upcoming episodes of Empire.

“We’ve seen… everything that [the Lyons] went through… the things that may frustrate us or annoy us or, ‘God why can’t they just be happy?’,” says Jussie. “Now we start to see them, still [with] the same amount of drama, still the same amount of craziness, but at least, with each other, [all five Lyons] are finding a kind of a middle ground.”

“Sounds like Game of Thrones,” he laughs. “This is hip-hop Game of Thrones. That’s Empire,” Jussie declares.



Empire returns tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.

