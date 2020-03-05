As if! 'Clueless' announces special pop up store ahead of 25th anniversary

Alicia Silversone in “Clueless”/CBS via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Clueless turns 25 this year and what’s a better way to celebrate than with a pop-up.

The experience, dubbed “As If,” will bring the 1995 comedy classic starring Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash, the late Brittany Murphy, and Paul Rudd to life for fans…but only for a limited time. It opens up in Los Angeles on March 31 and will run until May 8.

Paramount Pictures teamed up with the same creators responsible for other popular pop-up eateries like Saved by the Max, Good Burger, The Peach Pit and The Breaking Bad Experience, to bring fans the experience dubbed “As If,” so in other words, it’s bound to be an epic experience.

Tickets to the pop-up will set fans back $35 and includes a main and side dish and 90-minute entry window, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The outlet also reports that there will be “Cher-able” snacks by Secret Lasagna founder and chef Royce Burke, plus Los Angeles-inspired cocktails, desserts and other dishes. Clueless merchandise will also be available for purchase.

“We are like ‘totally butt crazy in love’ with the chance to bring the world of Clueless to life,’ said Derek Berry, one of the concept’s partners, in a statement. “It’s truly one of those films that has stood the test of time and cult fandom. With the anniversary quickly approaching there was no better team than ours to honor this beloved teen classic and bring Cher’s world to life. To miss out would have just been way harsh.”

Tickets are set to go on sale March 6.

