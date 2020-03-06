As the coronavirus spreads, will more studios follow James Bond's retreat?

jarun011/iStock(LOS ANGELES) — As previously reported, fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus, and the shuttering of tens of thousands of movie theaters overseas because of them, led MGM and Sony to bump the James Bond movie No Time to Die to November.

However, as the respiratory illness spreads, organizers of entertainment events the world over have to weigh whether to keep their doors open.

For now, the industry event Cinemacon is going ahead with its annual convention in Las Vegas from March 30-April 2.

Theater chains in the U.S. are proceeding with caution, with many instituting cleaning protocols initiated after swine flu and other recent outbreaks.

While the SXSW Festival is still a go in Austin, many companies have pulled out of the event, which starts on March 13. The high-profile exits include Apple, Twitter, Facebook, Intel, and Netflix, reports Austin ABC affiliate KVUE-TV.

However, on the other side of the world, things are different: concerts and other public events are being cancelled or postponed.

Deadline has posted a list of entertainment industry events that have been moved or cancelled outright because of the potentially deadly coronavirus. Included on the canceled list is March 5th’s gala press launch of Disney+ in Europe, as well as Fox News’ “upfronts” gathering, and that of Comcast’s on-demand service, FreeWheel.

Additionally, the massive London Book Fair has been shuttered ahead of its scheduled March 10 opening.

Other postponements include overseas concerts from the likes of Green Day and BTS, while the world premiere of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at London’s Gillian Lynne Theatre has been bumped from Aug. 28 to Oct. 9.

