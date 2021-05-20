Ashley Graham opens up about “traumatic” postpartum hair loss, tackles other myths about childbirth

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New mom Ashley Graham is grappling with the pros and cons of being a new mom. The America’s Next Top Model alum opened up in a new interview about her biggest postpartum struggles.

Speaking recently to Parents magazine, Graham, 33, opened up about the extreme hair loss she struggled with after welcoming her son, Isaac last year.

Revealing her “whole hairline fell out” about four months after welcoming her little one, Greene admitted, “That was more traumatic than even birth because I was like, ‘My hair’s falling out in clumps—what am I doing?'”

Graham explained she wasn’t aware “it was actually a thing” and also revealed she suffered further skin irritation as her body recovered from giving birth.

“My skin got a bit irritated as well, and I had a little bit of rosacea that I had to combat,” she added.

The television personality also dismissed a myth about breastfeeding, telling the outlet, “Everybody told me if you breastfeed, the weight falls off. Well, that was BS.”

Graham added, “I’m still working on like 20 pounds. When I say working on, I just kind of look at it every day like, ‘Hello, new body.’ And that’s just kind of how I go on with it.”

The model also addressed why she doesn’t shy away from getting upfront and personal with fans, telling the magazine, “I like to share every aspect of my life. I don’t want to hide how I’m taking care of my body, whether it’s mental health, stretching, movement.”

“I just have found it incredibly important for everybody to talk about their journey and what they’ve been doing because it helps people who are struggling,” she closed.

Graham is married to movie producer Justin Ervin, of whom she wed in 2010.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.