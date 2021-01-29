Ashley Tisdale opens up about “traumatic” criticism she received over her nose job

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Ashley Tisdale opened up about the “traumatic” shaming she endured from critics after getting a nose job in 2007.

In a candid post on her Frenshe website, the 35-year-old actress admits she still doesn’t feel ready to talk about an incident that happened 15 years ago, but felt her fans deserved some honesty.

“I wasn’t ready to write or publish this post just yet, however, a question asked in an interview this week triggered some emotions,” Tisdale started. “The bottom line: it was a very traumatic experience for me and it makes me very emotional to this day.”

“As most of you might know, I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me,” the soon-to-be mom explained, adding she elected for the surgery “based on serious health issues I was having.”

Tisdale furthered that doctors later offered to shave her “bump” down, admitting, “I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not?”

“In the aftermath and the hardest part, was not the recovery but the media who constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance,” The High School Musical alum disclosed. “I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!)”

Tisdale lamented that “Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now” and “When I got [my nose] done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision.”

“At the end of the day, I’m having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren’t met with judgment or shame,” She closed, adding she feels zero judgement over what other people choose to do with their body.

By Megan Stone

