Ashley Tisdale shares empowering maternity photo to remind fans to love their body

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — Ashley Tisdale is counting down the days until she welcomes her newborn daughter and, on Monday, reminded her fellow expecting moms to have pride in their bodies.

The High School Musical alum shared a tastefully nude maternity shot that fully shows her pregnant body. The actress said that she hopes to promote self-love and acceptance with her vulnerable post.

“So much of the time we give our love to others. Let’s start loving ourselves and our bodies in every shape and form,” captioned Tisdale, 35. “Our bodies do a lot for us every day and we neglect to acknowledge that.”

The Masked Dancer host closed out her inspirational post by telling her followers to “Thank your body and say I love you.”

Tisdale’s followers were quick to praise the message and received words of encouragement from famous friends like Vanessa Lachey who gushed, “Babe! This is so Beautiful!!!! So damn happy for YOUUUU!”

Fellow Disney Channel alum Hilary Duff, who is also expecting, told Tisdale that she’s “Lookin like a queen.”

Sarah Hyland and Vanessa Hudgens also left positive remarks, both telling the soon-to-be mom that she looked “gorgeous.”

Tisdale is expecting a daughter with husband Christopher French. The two wed in 2018 and announced they were expecting their first child in September.

By Megan Stone

