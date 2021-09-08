Ashton Sanders describes the “pretty exciting” second season of ‘Wu-Tang’: “We’re definitely witnessing their rise to fame”

Photo by: Vanessa Clifton/Hulu

In season two of Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga, Ashton Sanders, who reprises his role as Wu-Tang Clan founder Bobby “RZA” Diggs, says fans will get to see the making of one of the group’s most iconic albums.

“This season is solely focused on the making of 36 Chambers,” Sanders tells ABC Audio of the hip-hop group’s debut album. “I think it’s something that the fans were wanting [in] season one. I think [in] season one, we spent a lot of time getting to know these guys before they became the RZA and Method Man, and so on and so forth. So this season, we see them become these these people. Bobby becomes the RZA [and] Ason becomes ODB.

36 Chambers, formally called Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), is considered one of the most influential hip-hop albums from 1990s. It helped set the blueprint for hardcore rap and influenced many other New York emcees, including Nas, Biggie, Mobb Deep and Jay-Z. Produced by RZA and inspired by martial-arts films like Enter the Dragon and The 36th Chamber of Shaolin, the album also had commercial success, eventually going triple platinum in 2018.

Sanders says in this season of the show, “We’re definitely witnessing [Wu-Tang’s] rise to fame through the production of this album, 36 Chambers, and how big of an impact it can potentially have in hip hop, which is pretty exciting.”

He adds, “I feel like that’s the meat of the series, the music in this first iconic album of 36 Chambers.”

The second season of Wu-Tang: An American Saga is now available to stream on Hulu.