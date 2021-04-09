Assemble! Disney announces its Avengers Campus attraction will launch at Disneyland on June 4

Disney Parks(LOS ANGELES) — After its opening was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Disney has announced that on June 4, its anticipated Avengers Campus will finally open at Disney’s California Adventure park at Disneyland in Anaheim, California.

The park itself will fully re-open, only for California residents at first, on April 30. However, California Governor Gavin Newsom recently announced that the Golden State will be fully open for business on June 15, including theme parks.

The Avengers campus will be a must-see for die-hard Marvel movie fans, complete with movie accurate re-creations of locations as seen in Doctor Strange and other films, as well as the interactive attraction WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Tom Holland — Spider-Man himself — was tapped to help bring the 3-D experience to life.

“What Walt Disney Imagineers have created is pretty spectacular,” Holland previously explained to Good Morning America. “When I first joined [the MCU] playing Spider-Man, I went to [the] Avengers headquarters [set] and it was just a bunch of green screens. So the fact that there will be a legit place where people can…visit is pretty awesome.”

The campus will also feature never-before seen tech that was co-created with the engineering wizardry of the late Grant Imahara. The Mythbusters veteran, who died unexpectedly last summer, helped design bleeding-edge-tech acrobatic robot “stuntmen” that will be dressed as Spidey, and swing and tumble over the heads of park visitors.

The Avengers Campus will also provide a perfect backdrop for the Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT attraction, which was an overhaul of Disneyland’s existing “Tower of Terror” ride at the California park.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.