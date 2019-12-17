At The 'Rise of Skywalker' premiere, cast reflects on 'Star Wars' while smuggling in snacks

Lucasfilm(LOS ANGELES) — Star Wars fans have to wait until Friday to watch the thrilling conclusion of the Skywalker saga. While the cast of The Rise of Skywalker remained tight-lipped on spoilers as they walked the red carpet, they had a lot of feelings about it.

Speaking with ABC News, Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey, revealed this is likely her third and last Star Wars film.

“Oh, I wailed for like half an hour today,” She admitted. “People are constantly saying ‘What’s it feel like for it to be the end?’ So, constantly, the word ‘the end’ is going around in your head and I was thinking ‘Oh my god, is this the end? I don’t have a job to go to?'”

She added that she’s “thanking everything and counting my blessings.”

Director J.J. Abrams also admitted to having intense feelings about The Rise of Skywalker because it was a massive undertaking. He also revealed that he had to talk himself out of being overwhelmed, “You’re making a movie that’s of a certain scale, and yet you have to kind of keep it light.”

There was someone very eager to give some thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker. Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed he saw the movie numerous times, “It is extremely satisfying, very emotional, very exciting.” He added he can’t wait for fans to see the film for the first time.

John Boyega, who plays Finn, was all smiles on the red carpet because he was about to break a major movie theater rule regarding outside snacks. “I’ve got a big bag. Sent someone to 7-Eleven and got me all my snacks,” He boasted, “I got some sweet and salt popcorn, some Haribos [gummies], all sorts of stuff!”

