'Atlanta' Emmy nominee Brian Tyree Henry, Aubrey Plaza tapped to headline reboot of 'Child's Play' movies

Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Atlanta‘s Brian Tyree Henry and Parks and Recreation alum-turned Legion star Aubrey Plaza will go head-to-head with a twenty-nine inch psychopath named Chucky.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the upcoming Child’s Play reboot has cast the pair for the film’s lead roles.

The original 1988 film, which spawned six spinoff movies, centered on a serial killer who trapped himself in the body of a doll named Chucky, which is later given to a young boy.

Emmy-nominated Atlanta star Henry is set to play Greg, a detective investigating the strange, “happenings surrounding the doll’s nefarious spree.” Meanwhile, Plaza will play Karen, a mother who ends up giving her son the doll — later revealed to be Chucky — for his birthday.

According to Collider, the planned film will deviate from the original version by following “a group of kids and a technologically-advanced doll that enters their world.”

Production on Child’s Play is set to begin later this year in Vancouver.

