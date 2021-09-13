Audra McDonald, Leslie Odom to host 74th annual Tony Awards; Watch teaser for ‘Colin in Black & White’

Courtesy of CBS; Tony Duran

Audra McDonald and Leslie Odom have been tapped to host the 74th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, September 26.

McDonald, a six-time Tony winner, will host the awards portion of the evening, which streams exclusively on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Hamilton Tony winner Odom Jr. is set to emcee the live concert event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!, at 9 p.m. ET on CBS, in addition to streaming on Paramount+ and the CBS app. The concert will include special performances from the three Tony-nominated best musical contenders — Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical. It will be followed by the live presentation of three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play, and Best Musical. A limited number of tickets to attend the Tonys ceremony are now on sale.

In other news, Netflix has released a first-look teaser to Colin Kaepernick upcoming limited series, Colin in Black & White. As previously reported, the six-episode drama follows Kaepernick’s journey to becoming a civil-rights activist and professional football player and focuses on his young-adult years growing up in a mixed-race household after being adopted by a white family. Colin in Black & White launches October 29.

Finally, ICYMI, the 2021 Creative Emmy Awards announced their award winners on Sunday, September 12. Some of the highlights included Dave Chappelle and Maya Rudolph winning Outstanding Guest Actor/Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live; J.B. Smoove for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for his role in Quibi’s Mapleworth Murders; Debbie Allen for Outstanding Television Movie and Outstanding Choreography for her work on Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square; and Courtney B. Vance for Outstanding Guest Actor on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

