Australian news chopper gets sneak peek of Marvel Studios' 'Shang-Chi'

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Production is ramping up on Marvel Studios’ mysterious Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, an Australian news crew has found.

Aerial footage from 7 News Sydney shows several traditional Chinese buildings under construction, surrounded by a massive green screen backdrop. Crew members were seen scurrying about on and around the structures.

“It’s not Asia and it’s not Hollywood; it is Western Sydney, home to the newest addition of the Marvel movie franchise,” the news outlet tweeted, explaining that cast and crew have completed a two-week quarantine, and are days away from the start of shooting.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings stars newcomer Simu Liu as the titular character, a martial arts expert and assassin-turned-hero. Liu stars alongside Crazy Rich Asians‘ Awkwafina and Chinese actor Tony Leung in a cast of predominantly Asian performers.

Back in March, the movie’s Hawaiian-born director, Destin Daniel Cretton, who is of Japanese ancestry, self-isolated on the recommendation of a doctor in Australia. Because Cretton had just become a new father, he quarantined himself just to be safe. While the film’s stunt crew kept at work, the movie’s production was shuttered soon after.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently slated for a May 7, 2021 release, however, considering how the pandemic bumped the May release of Marvel Studios’ Black Widow to November — so far — it’s likely that several releases down the line will change.

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

