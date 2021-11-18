Ava DuVernay announces end of ‘Queen Sugar’; Halle Berry endured broken ribs in ‘Bruised’; and more

OWN

Queen Sugar creator Ava DuVernay has announced that her OWN series will end after its next season. The finale of season six aired Tuesday night.

“Queen Sugar being my first series where I’ve had to consider when I’m done, I’ve had to push myself to say, ‘Do you have anything more to say that needs to be said with these characters?'” the two-time Emmy winner told Deadline. “I’m so proud of what we’ve done and I’m proud that I’m brave enough to walk away.”

In other news, Halle Berry revealed that she shot the fighting scenes in her new movie Bruised with broken ribs. In the film, which marks her directorial debut, the Oscar winner portrays MMA fighter Jackie Justice.

“I knew if I told [producers] this happened, they would shut down and I would probably lose my funding,” the 55-year-old actress told USA Today. “I took a bunch of Advil and I just acted as if it wasn’t happening.” When Halle broke her ribs while shooting John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum in 2019, production shut down for eight weeks. Bruised streams November 24 on Netflix.

Finally, former Basketball Wives star Tami Roman said Wednesday on The Real that she’s willing to allow her husband, Reggie Youngblood, to father a child with another woman.

“A baby for me right now would just not be the thing to do,” she said. “So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his bab, we could get back together.”

Tami continued, “He’s an only child, and he does not have any children, so it’s really more for him than it is for me.”

