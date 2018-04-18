Ava DuVernay joins competition jury at the Cannes Film Festival

ABC/Paula Lobo(CANNES) — Ava DuVernay has been added to the main competition jury for this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

According to Indie Wire, DuVernay will join fellow jury newcomer Kristen Stewart and jury president Cate Blanchett on the panel comprised of five women and four men.

The other jury members include Blade Runner 2049 director Denis Villeneuve, French actress Léa Seydoux and Chinese star Chang Chen.

As previously reported, Spike Lee and Jordan Peele‘s upcoming film BlacKkKlansman will premiere at Cannes.

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is set to run May 8 to19.

