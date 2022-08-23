‘Avatar’ headed back into theaters in 4K on September 23

20th Century Studios

Ahead of the December 16 release of the long-developed sequel to James Cameron‘s Avatar, the 2009 original is headed back to theaters.

According to a new trailer, the release will only run for a limited time in both 3D and traditional formats. It will take advantage of “stunning 4K High Dynamic Range,” meaning the movie’s then-bleeding edge digital effects will appear as they were “meant to be seen” on the big screen.

Given the time passed since the original film’s debut, the rerelease would give some fans their first taste of the movie in theaters. Avatar was briefly brought back to theaters in 2019 so it could regain the all-time box office crown from Avengers: Endgame.

2009’s Avatar has made more than $2.8 billion in theaters worldwide to date; Endgame was briefly the highest-grossing movie of all time with a $2.79 billion take.

The Academy Award-winning movie stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldaña and Stephen Lang, who will return for Avatar: The Way of Water in December. Joining them for the sequel will be Cameron’s Titanic star Kate Winslet, big-screen legend Michelle Yeoh and Emmy winner Edie Falco, among others.

A third Avatar film, which finished shooting in April, will arrive in 2024; the fourth and fifth chapters are scheduled for 2026 and 2028.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.