Avengers Assemble! Jimmy Kimmel hosts “Infinity War” cast all next week

(HOLLYWOOD) — Marvel’s Avengers are assembling on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! all next week.

To coincide with the release of the new movie Avengers: Infinity War, Kimmel will welcome a huge chunk of the cast from April 23 through Friday, April 27, when the film finally hits theaters.

It’s not clear which actors will appear on which days, but the lineup includes Robert Downey Jr., Tom Holland, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Paul Bettany, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Hiddleston, Dave Bautista, Mark Ruffalo, Danai Gurira, Chris Hemsworth, Josh Brolin, Sebastian Stan, Chadwick Boseman, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Don Cheadle, Elizabeth Olsen, and Winston Duke.

Too many names for you? You know them better as Iron Man, Spider-Man, Gamora, Mantis, Vision, Natasha “Black Widow” Romanoff, Loki, Drax, Bruce “The Hulk” Banner, Okoye, Thor, Thanos, Bucky “Winter Soldier” Barnes, Black Panther, Nebula, Dr. Strange, Rhodey “War Machine” Rhodes, Wanda “Scarlet Witch” Maximoff, and M’Baku.

Amazingly, that isn’t even the entire cast of the superhero-stuffed film, which features all the characters from the last 10 years of Marvel movies coming together to defeat the Big Bad, Thanos, who wants to bring balance to the universe by wiping out half its inhabitants.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. Avengers: Infinity War is from Marvel and Disney, parent company of ABC News.

