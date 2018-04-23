“Avengers” cast assembles in Beverly Hills ahead of Infinity War premiere

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — The Avengers assembled in Beverly Hills over the weekend, as the cast descended upon a press conference Sunday to discuss Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated movie, Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters Friday.

Stars Chris Hemsworth, Chadwick Boseman and Zoe Saldana were among those on hand to talk about the film, which features more than 20 Avengers, and Hemsworth — who plays Thor — was as excited as anyone to see all those superheroes gathered in one place.

“This whole film for me was, I felt like a fan,” Hemsworth says. “And meeting a lot of these people and the characters that I’d watched on screen and admired and so to be on screen with them as Thor, but as Chris also, was pretty damn exciting.”

Boseman, who played Black Panther‘s titular character, insists that even though much of the action in trailers is set in Wakanda, Infinity War doesn’t serve as a sequel to the wildly successful film.

“Avengers: Infinity War is Avengers: Infinity War. It’s not Black Panther 1.5 or Black Panther 2 or anything like that,” explains Boseman, adding, “I think we have a strong presence within the movie, and it was great to have some of these people, I’m not going to say who, exactly, in Wakanda.”

Saldana, who plays Guardians of the Galaxy‘s Gamora, was asked her thoughts about seeing more diversity on screen in Marvel movies, and says nothing pleases her more than knowing her three sons “are going to inherit an influx of like storytelling through media that represents them and makes them feel seen and heard and that their lives and their heritage matters.”

As mentioned, Avengers: Infinity War opens nationwide on Friday.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.