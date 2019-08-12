'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin' and 'Riverdale' win big at Teen Choice Awards

Credit: Frank Micelotta/FOX(LOS ANGELES) — The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated at Sunday night’s Teen Choice Awards on Fox.

As expected, Avengers: Endgame collected all the Infinity Stones — that is, Teen Choice Awards for which it was nominated. The epic Marvel saga won Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Choice Movie Villain, for Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Accepting his awards, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage surrounded by kids dressed in Iron Man costumes. After thanking the screaming crowd, he counted down with the kids to deliver his character Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame line, “We love you 3000!”

Superheroes again proved to be extremely popular with the teen voters, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home winning Choice Summer Movie, Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya, respectively.

Disney’s Aladdin remake was another big winner, taking home four surfboards for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor for Will Smith, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress for Naomi Scott, Choice Song from a Movie for “A Whole New World,” sung by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward.

Disney owns both Marvel Studios and ABC News.

On TV, the CW drama Riverdale dominated, sweeping every category in which it was nominated for: Choice TV Drama Show, Choice Drama TV Actor for Cole Sprouse, Choice Drama TV Actress for Lili Reinhart, and Choice Ship for Reinhart and Sprouse.

Netflix’s Stranger Things earned three wins: Choice Summer TV Show, Choice Summer TV Actor, for Noah Schnapp, and Choice Summer TV Actress for Millie Bobby Brown.

Here’s the complete list Teen Choice Awards movie and TV winners:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie

Avengers: Endgame



Choice Action Movie Actor

Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame



Choice Action Movie Actress

Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie

Aladdin



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor

Will Smith – Aladdin



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress

Naomi Scott – Aladdin



Choice Drama Movie

After



Choice Drama Movie Actor

Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After



Choice Drama Movie Actress

Josephine Langford – After



Choice Comedy Movie

Crazy Rich Asians



Choice Comedy Movie Actor

Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date



Choice Comedy Movie Actress

Laura Marano – The Perfect Date



Choice Movie Villain

Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame



Choice Summer Movie

Spider-Man: Far from Home



Choice Summer Movie Actor

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far from Home



Choice Summer Movie Actress

Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far from Home



TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show

Riverdale



Choice Drama TV Actor

Cole Sprouse – Riverdale



Choice Drama TV Actress

Lili Reinhart – Riverdale



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show

Shadowhunters



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor

Jared Padalecki – Supernatural



Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress

Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters



Choice Action TV Show

MacGyver



Choice Action TV Actor

Stephen Amell – Arrow



Choice Action TV Actress

Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest



Choice Comedy TV Show

The Big Bang Theory



Choice Comedy TV Actor

Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin



Choice Comedy TV Actress

Nina Dobrev – Fam



Choice TV Villain

Cameron Monaghan – Gotham



Choice Reality TV Show

America’s Got Talent



Choice Throwback TV Show

Friends



Choice Summer TV Show

Stranger Things



Choice Summer TV Actor

Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things



Choice Summer TV Actress

Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things