'Avengers: Endgame', 'Aladdin' and 'Riverdale' win big at Teen Choice Awards
(LOS ANGELES) — The Marvel Cinematic Universe dominated at Sunday night’s Teen Choice Awards on Fox.
As expected, Avengers: Endgame collected all the Infinity Stones — that is, Teen Choice Awards for which it was nominated. The epic Marvel saga won Choice Action Movie, Choice Action Movie Actor for Robert Downey Jr., Choice Action Movie Actress for Scarlett Johansson, and Choice Movie Villain, for Josh Brolin as Thanos.
Accepting his awards, Robert Downey Jr. took the stage surrounded by kids dressed in Iron Man costumes. After thanking the screaming crowd, he counted down with the kids to deliver his character Tony Stark’s Avengers: Endgame line, “We love you 3000!”
Superheroes again proved to be extremely popular with the teen voters, with Marvel’s Spider-Man: Far from Home winning Choice Summer Movie, Choice Summer Movie Actor and Actress for Tom Holland and Zendaya, respectively.
Disney’s Aladdin remake was another big winner, taking home four surfboards for Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor for Will Smith, Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress for Naomi Scott, Choice Song from a Movie for “A Whole New World,” sung by ZAYN and Zhavia Ward.
Disney owns both Marvel Studios and ABC News.
On TV, the CW drama Riverdale dominated, sweeping every category in which it was nominated for: Choice TV Drama Show, Choice Drama TV Actor for Cole Sprouse, Choice Drama TV Actress for Lili Reinhart, and Choice Ship for Reinhart and Sprouse.
Netflix’s Stranger Things earned three wins: Choice Summer TV Show, Choice Summer TV Actor, for Noah Schnapp, and Choice Summer TV Actress for Millie Bobby Brown.
Here’s the complete list Teen Choice Awards movie and TV winners:
MOVIES
Choice Action Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actor
Robert Downey Jr. – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Action Movie Actress
Scarlett Johansson – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie
Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actor
Will Smith – Aladdin
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy Movie Actress
Naomi Scott – Aladdin
Choice Drama Movie
After
Choice Drama Movie Actor
Hero Fiennes Tiffin – After
Choice Drama Movie Actress
Josephine Langford – After
Choice Comedy Movie
Crazy Rich Asians
Choice Comedy Movie Actor
Noah Centineo – The Perfect Date
Choice Comedy Movie Actress
Laura Marano – The Perfect Date
Choice Movie Villain
Josh Brolin – Avengers: Endgame
Choice Summer Movie
Spider-Man: Far from Home
Choice Summer Movie Actor
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: Far from Home
Choice Summer Movie Actress
Zendaya – Spider-Man: Far from Home
TELEVISION
Choice Drama TV Show
Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actor
Cole Sprouse – Riverdale
Choice Drama TV Actress
Lili Reinhart – Riverdale
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show
Shadowhunters
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor
Jared Padalecki – Supernatural
Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress
Katherine McNamara – Shadowhunters
Choice Action TV Show
MacGyver
Choice Action TV Actor
Stephen Amell – Arrow
Choice Action TV Actress
Gabrielle Union – L.A.’s Finest
Choice Comedy TV Show
The Big Bang Theory
Choice Comedy TV Actor
Jaime Camil – Jane the Virgin
Choice Comedy TV Actress
Nina Dobrev – Fam
Choice TV Villain
Cameron Monaghan – Gotham
Choice Reality TV Show
America’s Got Talent
Choice Throwback TV Show
Friends
Choice Summer TV Show
Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actor
Noah Schnapp – Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Millie Bobby Brown – Stranger Things
