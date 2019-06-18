'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Game of Thrones' win big at MTV Movie & TV Awards

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones took home top honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night live from Santa Monica, California. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey, Jr. and Josh Brolin also won Best Hero and Best Villain, respectively.

The event was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, and included musical performances by Bazzi and Lizzo.

Presenters included Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, Tessa Thompson, Aubrey Plaza, Kiernan Shipka, Elisabeth Moss, David Spade and Jaden Smith.

A memorable moment in the broadcast came as the three women featured in Best Documentary winner Surviving R. Kelly took the stage with Lifetime senior vice president of unscripted development and programming Miranda Brie Kelly to accept the award. Kelly said the win represented “the cultural impact” the documentary had.

The night’s honorary career awards — The Generation Award and Trailblazer Award — were given to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively.

Here’s the full list of winners:

Best Movie

Avengers: Endgame

Best Show

Game of Thrones

Best Performance in a Movie

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Best Performance in a Show

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Hero

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame

Best Villain

Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame

Best Kiss

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Reality Royalty

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Best Comedic Performance

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Breakthrough Performance

Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Best Fight

Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Captain Marvel

Best Real-Life Hero

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RGB

Most Frightened Performance

Sandra Bullock, Bird Box

Best Documentary

Surviving R. Kelly

Best Host

Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out

Most Meme-able Moment

The Bachelor, Colton Underwood jumps the fence

Best Musical Moment

“Shallow,” A Star Is Born

Generation Award

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Trailblazer Award

Jada Pinkett Smith

