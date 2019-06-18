'Avengers: Endgame' and 'Game of Thrones' win big at MTV Movie & TV Awards
(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Endgame and Game of Thrones took home top honors at the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, which aired Monday night live from Santa Monica, California. Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey, Jr. and Josh Brolin also won Best Hero and Best Villain, respectively.
The event was hosted by Shazam! star Zachary Levi, and included musical performances by Bazzi and Lizzo.
Presenters included Tiffany Haddish, Melissa McCarthy, Tessa Thompson, Aubrey Plaza, Kiernan Shipka, Elisabeth Moss, David Spade and Jaden Smith.
A memorable moment in the broadcast came as the three women featured in Best Documentary winner Surviving R. Kelly took the stage with Lifetime senior vice president of unscripted development and programming Miranda Brie Kelly to accept the award. Kelly said the win represented “the cultural impact” the documentary had.
The night’s honorary career awards — The Generation Award and Trailblazer Award — were given to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jada Pinkett Smith, respectively.
Here’s the full list of winners:
Best Movie
Avengers: Endgame
Best Show
Game of Thrones
Best Performance in a Movie
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Best Performance in a Show
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Hero
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Endgame
Best Villain
Josh Brolin, Avengers: Endgame
Best Kiss
Noah Centineo & Lana Condor, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Reality Royalty
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta
Best Comedic Performance
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Breakthrough Performance
Noah Centineo, To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before
Best Fight
Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva, Captain Marvel
Best Real-Life Hero
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, RGB
Most Frightened Performance
Sandra Bullock, Bird Box
Best Documentary
Surviving R. Kelly
Best Host
Nick Cannon, Wild ‘n Out
Most Meme-able Moment
The Bachelor, Colton Underwood jumps the fence
Best Musical Moment
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
Generation Award
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Trailblazer Award
Jada Pinkett Smith
