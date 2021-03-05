'Avengers: Endgame' directors Joe and Anthony Russo happy to be clueless fans of 'WandaVision'

Anthony Russo – AppleTV+(NEW YORK) — After spending the better part of a decade keeping secrets for their Marvel Studios projects, including two Captain America movies and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, directors Joe and Anthony Russo say they were clueless about WandaVision.

And they tell ABC Audio that’s exactly how they like it.

“It’s been a great joy, to be honest with you, for Joe and I to be fans again,” Anthony Russo admits.

“For seven years it was our responsibility to figure out where we were, where the [MCU] story was going next. And now, you know, with Endgame, we got to lay that down.”

He explains, “And I think that’s allowed us to become fans again.”

Anthony adds, “So, yeah, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying WandaVision, watching it with my 14-year-old daughter and having no more knowledge than she does about what’s going to happen or why.”

The Russo Bros.’ latest film is the gritty drug drama Cherry, starring Tom Holland. It’s in theaters and hits Apple TV+ next Friday.

The finale of WandaVision is now streaming on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

By Stephen Iervolino

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.