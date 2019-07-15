'Avengers: Endgame' is just an Infinity Stone's throw away from the 'Avatar' box office record

Marvel Studios(LOS ANGELES) — Avengers: Endgame took in another $2.8 million at the box office worldwide over the weekend, putting it a little more than $7.16 million behind the all-time box office champ, Avatar.

According to Box Office Mojo, James Cameron’s 2009 sci-fi epic’s final tally stands at $2,787,965,087; Endgame, which debuted April 26, is at $2,780,800,139…and counting.

An enhanced re-release of the Avengers movie, as well as the strong performance of the Sony Pictures/Marvel Studios collab Spider-Man: Far From Home — a direct follow-up to the earth-shattering events of Endgame — have goosed ticket sales for the Avengers film.

Avatar was produced by 20th Century Fox, which, like Marvel Studios, is now owned by ABC News’ parent company Disney.

Cameron’s sci-fi epic will spawn four sequels, the first of which will debut December 17, 2021.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.