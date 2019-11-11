ABC-Entertainment 

'Avengers: Endgame' tops 2019 People's Choice Awards

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment(LOS ANGELES) — As if being the highest grossing movie of all time wasn’t enough, Avengers: Endgame topped the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

The film, from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC Audio’s parent company Disney, collected wins for the “The Movie of 2019,” as well as “The Action Movie of 2019” — and one of its leads, Robert Downey Jr., was honored as “The Male Movie Star of 2019.”

Incidentally, the MCU also was given the nod via its hit Sony Pictures co-production Spider-Man: Far from Home, which helped Ol’ Web Head himself, Tom Holland, snag the “The Action Movie Star of 2019” trophy. His co-star Zendaya was named “The Female Movie Star of 2019.”

Here’s the complete list of winners:

The Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame     

The Comedy Movie of 2019  
Murder Mystery            

The Action Movie of 2019    
Avengers: Endgame 

The Drama Movie of 2019   
After

The Family Movie of 2019    
Aladdin 

The Male Movie Star of 2019          
Robert Downey Jr.         

The Female Movie Star of 2019       
Zendaya           

The Drama Movie Star of 2019       
Cole Sprouse     

The Comedy Movie Star of 019     
Noah Centineo  

The Action Movie Star of 2019       
Tom Holland     

The Show of 2019     
Stranger Things 

The Drama Show of 2019    
Stranger Things             

The Comedy Show of 2019   
The Big Bang Theory

The Animated Movie Star of 2019  
Beyoncé

The Reality Show of 2019    
Keeping Up with the Kardashians

The Competition Show of 2019      
America’s Got Talent     

The Male TV Star of 2019     
Cole Sprouse     

The Female TV Star of 2019 
Millie Bobby Brown       

The Drama TV Star of 2019 
Zendaya            

The Comedy TV Star of 2019
Kristen Bell

The Daytime Talk Show of 2019      
The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019  
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon 

The Competition Contestant of 2019        
Hannah Brown 

The Reality Star of 2019 
Khloé Kardashian          

The Bingeworthy Show of 2019     
Outlander

The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019    
Shadowhunters 

The Male Artist of 2019       
Shawn Mendes 

The Female Artist of 2019   
Billie Eilish

The Group of 2019    
BLACKPINK

The Song of 2019      
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”

The Album of 2019    
Taylor Swift — Lover

The Country Artist of 2019
Blake Shelton    

The Latin Artist of 2019      
Becky G 

The Music Video of 2019      
Kill This Love 

The Concert Tour of 2019   
BLACKPINK       

The Social Star of 2019       
David Dobrik

The Beauty Influencer of 2019       
Bretman Rock 

The Social Celebrity of 2019
Ellen DeGeneres

The Animal Star of 2019      
Doug the Pug    

The Comedy Act of 2019       
Kevin Hart

The Style Star of 2019         
Harry Styles      

The Game Changer of 2019  
Simone Biles

The Pop Podcast of 2019      
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS: 

The People’s Icon Award of 2019
Jennifer Aniston

The People’s Champion of 2019
P!NK

The Fashion Icon of 2019
Gwen Stefani

