'Avengers: Endgame' tops 2019 People's Choice Awards
(LOS ANGELES) — As if being the highest grossing movie of all time wasn’t enough, Avengers: Endgame topped the 2019 People’s Choice Awards, which were presented Sunday night from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
The film, from Marvel Studios, which is owned by ABC Audio’s parent company Disney, collected wins for the “The Movie of 2019,” as well as “The Action Movie of 2019” — and one of its leads, Robert Downey Jr., was honored as “The Male Movie Star of 2019.”
Incidentally, the MCU also was given the nod via its hit Sony Pictures co-production Spider-Man: Far from Home, which helped Ol’ Web Head himself, Tom Holland, snag the “The Action Movie Star of 2019” trophy. His co-star Zendaya was named “The Female Movie Star of 2019.”
Here’s the complete list of winners:
The Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
The Comedy Movie of 2019
Murder Mystery
The Action Movie of 2019
Avengers: Endgame
The Drama Movie of 2019
After
The Family Movie of 2019
Aladdin
The Male Movie Star of 2019
Robert Downey Jr.
The Female Movie Star of 2019
Zendaya
The Drama Movie Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse
The Comedy Movie Star of 019
Noah Centineo
The Action Movie Star of 2019
Tom Holland
The Show of 2019
Stranger Things
The Drama Show of 2019
Stranger Things
The Comedy Show of 2019
The Big Bang Theory
The Animated Movie Star of 2019
Beyoncé
The Reality Show of 2019
Keeping Up with the Kardashians
The Competition Show of 2019
America’s Got Talent
The Male TV Star of 2019
Cole Sprouse
The Female TV Star of 2019
Millie Bobby Brown
The Drama TV Star of 2019
Zendaya
The Comedy TV Star of 2019
Kristen Bell
The Daytime Talk Show of 2019
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Nighttime Talk Show of 2019
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
The Competition Contestant of 2019
Hannah Brown
The Reality Star of 2019
Khloé Kardashian
The Bingeworthy Show of 2019
Outlander
The Sci-Fi/Fantasy Show of 2019
Shadowhunters
The Male Artist of 2019
Shawn Mendes
The Female Artist of 2019
Billie Eilish
The Group of 2019
BLACKPINK
The Song of 2019
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello — “Señorita”
The Album of 2019
Taylor Swift — Lover
The Country Artist of 2019
Blake Shelton
The Latin Artist of 2019
Becky G
The Music Video of 2019
Kill This Love
The Concert Tour of 2019
BLACKPINK
The Social Star of 2019
David Dobrik
The Beauty Influencer of 2019
Bretman Rock
The Social Celebrity of 2019
Ellen DeGeneres
The Animal Star of 2019
Doug the Pug
The Comedy Act of 2019
Kevin Hart
The Style Star of 2019
Harry Styles
The Game Changer of 2019
Simone Biles
The Pop Podcast of 2019
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley and Tanya Rad
HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:
The People’s Icon Award of 2019
Jennifer Aniston
The People’s Champion of 2019
P!NK
The Fashion Icon of 2019
Gwen Stefani
